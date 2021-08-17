Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $26.65 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) will report $26.65 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Tellurian’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $12.90 million and the highest is $44.41 million. Tellurian posted sales of $14.27 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 86.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tellurian will report full year sales of $81.95 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $34.82 million to $139.41 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $125.96 million, with estimates ranging from $34.82 million to $230.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Tellurian.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). Tellurian had a negative net margin of 173.31% and a negative return on equity of 63.23%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TELL shares. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Tellurian in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tellurian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Tellurian from $3.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Evercore ISI raised shares of Tellurian from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of Tellurian from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.96.

Shares of TELL opened at $2.76 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.93. Tellurian has a 1-year low of $0.68 and a 1-year high of $5.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -10.62 and a beta of 2.37.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TELL. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Tellurian in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,363 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 5,815 shares during the last quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tellurian in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Platform Technology Partners acquired a new position in shares of Tellurian in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tellurian in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.43% of the company’s stock.

Tellurian Company Profile

Tellurian, Inc engages in producing natural gas and investing in natural gas projects. It develops a portfolio of natural gas production, LNG marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana. The company was founded by Charif Souki and Martin Houston in 1957 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

