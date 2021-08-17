Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) to Announce $1.87 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) will report earnings of $1.87 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for The J. M. Smucker’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.81 to $1.97. The J. M. Smucker reported earnings of $2.37 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 21.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker will report full year earnings of $8.91 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.78 to $9.00. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $9.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.86 to $9.55. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover The J. M. Smucker.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. The J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 10.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.57 earnings per share.

SJM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on The J. M. Smucker from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a report on Sunday, June 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on The J. M. Smucker from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on The J. M. Smucker from $124.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.80.

Shares of NYSE SJM traded up $1.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $135.16. The company had a trading volume of 26,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 996,637. The stock has a market cap of $14.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.38, a PEG ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The J. M. Smucker has a 1-year low of $108.10 and a 1-year high of $140.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $131.28.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. This is an increase from The J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.42%.

In other The J. M. Smucker news, insider Amy C. Held sold 844 shares of The J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.04, for a total value of $117,349.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,595,066.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 10,000 shares of The J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.92, for a total transaction of $1,309,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,580,527.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SJM. Factorial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 301,041.4% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,505,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,900,000 after buying an additional 1,505,207 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,369,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,312,051,000 after buying an additional 964,683 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,523,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,445,000 after buying an additional 527,204 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of The J. M. Smucker during the 1st quarter valued at $44,871,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 357.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 421,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,276,000 after acquiring an additional 329,077 shares in the last quarter. 84.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

