Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) to Post $2.46 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $2.46 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Valmont Industries’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.41 and the highest is $2.57. Valmont Industries reported earnings per share of $1.99 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 23.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Valmont Industries will report full-year earnings of $10.80 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.60 to $10.95. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $12.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.75 to $12.74. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Valmont Industries.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $894.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $815.05 million. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 16.93%. Valmont Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.00 EPS.

VMI has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Valmont Industries from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Boenning Scattergood raised shares of Valmont Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $242.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Valmont Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $275.67.

In other news, EVP Aaron M. Schapper sold 1,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.00, for a total transaction of $252,004.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,877,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Valmont Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,865,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new position in Valmont Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,096,000. Telemark Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Valmont Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $19,014,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd increased its position in Valmont Industries by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 15,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,600,000 after acquiring an additional 6,277 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Valmont Industries by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 175,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,633,000 after acquiring an additional 9,504 shares during the period. 80.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VMI traded down $8.20 on Tuesday, reaching $235.05. The company had a trading volume of 592 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,505. Valmont Industries has a fifty-two week low of $117.36 and a fifty-two week high of $265.09. The firm has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 26.17 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $233.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.13.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.45%.

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

