Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) Will Announce Earnings of $0.86 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.86 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Woodward’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.82 and the highest is $0.94. Woodward reported earnings of $0.75 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Woodward will report full-year earnings of $3.31 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.42. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.85 to $4.45. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Woodward.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.23). Woodward had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 9.79%. The company had revenue of $556.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $617.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WWD. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Woodward from $108.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Woodward from $108.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Woodward from $151.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Woodward in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.67.

In other news, Director David P. Hess acquired 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $113.77 per share, for a total transaction of $500,588.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,588. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Paul Donovan sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total value of $129,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,622 shares of company stock worth $2,446,894 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Woodward by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,066 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Woodward by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,554 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in Woodward by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 12,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Woodward by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Woodward by 13.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 201,383 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,293,000 after buying an additional 24,487 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WWD traded up $1.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $117.11. 268,958 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 274,838. Woodward has a 52-week low of $74.34 and a 52-week high of $130.75. The company has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.38, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.58. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.162 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Woodward’s payout ratio is 16.41%.

About Woodward

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, and motors and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

