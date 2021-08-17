Zacks: Brokerages Expect Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL) Will Post Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL) will post earnings of $0.13 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores’ earnings. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores reported earnings of $0.19 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 31.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores will report full-year earnings of $0.68 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.62 to $0.73. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.88. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 21st. The bank reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores had a return on equity of 8.26% and a net margin of 11.15%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.50 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 151.6% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,281 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,182 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 209.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,067 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 10,867 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores during the second quarter valued at approximately $238,000. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 9.9% in the first quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 72,606 shares of the bank’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 6,516 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores in the first quarter worth approximately $495,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AVAL opened at $5.45 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.56. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores has a twelve month low of $4.39 and a twelve month high of $7.03. The company has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.40.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Company Profile

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA provides a range of financial services and products to public and private sector customers in Colombia and Central America. The company offers deposit products and services, such as checking and savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as other deposits, including deposits from correspondent banks, cashier checks, and collection services.

