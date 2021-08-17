Zacks: Brokerages Expect Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.53 Per Share

Brokerages expect Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) to post earnings of ($0.53) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Replimune Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.35) and the lowest is ($0.61). Replimune Group reported earnings per share of ($0.46) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 15.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Replimune Group will report full year earnings of ($2.04) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.40) to ($1.40). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($2.31) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.85) to ($1.25). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Replimune Group.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.09).

REPL has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Replimune Group in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Replimune Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Replimune Group from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.88.

In other news, insider Robert Coffin sold 14,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.04, for a total value of $587,106.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,806,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,325,052.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Pamela Esposito sold 25,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total transaction of $905,322.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 214,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,521,857.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 125,411 shares of company stock worth $4,358,128 over the last three months. Insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REPL. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of Replimune Group during the 1st quarter valued at $23,711,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Replimune Group during the 4th quarter valued at $28,681,000. BVF Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Replimune Group during the 1st quarter valued at $14,078,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Replimune Group by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,078,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,917,000 after acquiring an additional 452,551 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Replimune Group by 9,787.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 373,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,248,000 after buying an additional 369,689 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Replimune Group stock opened at $29.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.18 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a quick ratio of 33.25, a current ratio of 30.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.33. Replimune Group has a 1 year low of $20.40 and a 1 year high of $54.85.

Replimune Group Company Profile

Replimune Group, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates through immulytic platform. Its product candidates include RP1, RP2, and RP3. The firm’s Oncolytic immunotherapy is a cancer treatment that exploits the ability of certain viruses to selectively replicate in and directly kill tumors, as well as induce a potent, patient-specific, anti-tumor immune response.

Earnings History and Estimates for Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL)

