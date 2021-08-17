Zacks: Brokerages Expect SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Will Announce Earnings of $1.62 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) will report $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for SAP’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.49 and the highest is $1.84. SAP reported earnings per share of $1.98 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 18.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SAP will report full-year earnings of $7.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.98 to $7.70. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $6.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.80 to $7.29. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for SAP.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The software maker reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 21.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SAP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Oddo Bhf downgraded SAP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.10.

Shares of SAP stock opened at $147.93 on Tuesday. SAP has a 1-year low of $104.64 and a 1-year high of $169.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $181.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.03.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SAP by 5.4% in the first quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,430 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,245,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in SAP by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 25,804 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,168,000 after purchasing an additional 3,401 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in SAP by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 133,439 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,384,000 after purchasing an additional 30,422 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in SAP in the 1st quarter worth about $677,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in SAP by 357.1% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,927 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 6,974 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Services; Intelligent Spend Group; and Qualtrics. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes software licenses, cloud subscriptions, and related services.

