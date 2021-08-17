Zacks: Brokerages Expect Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $562.87 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) to announce $562.87 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Six Flags Entertainment’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $612.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $444.00 million. Six Flags Entertainment reported sales of $126.33 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 345.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Six Flags Entertainment will report full year sales of $1.34 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.42 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $1.67 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Six Flags Entertainment.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.94.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SIX shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush raised Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Macquarie raised their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.89.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SIX. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 71.3% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 403.7% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SIX opened at $41.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of -15.57 and a beta of 2.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.12. Six Flags Entertainment has a 12-month low of $18.56 and a 12-month high of $51.75.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. As of March 18, 2021, the company operated 26 parks in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

