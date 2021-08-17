Zacks: Brokerages Expect SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) will announce earnings of $0.43 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for SPX’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.40 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.46. SPX reported earnings of $0.64 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 32.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SPX will report full year earnings of $2.35 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $3.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover SPX.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $296.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.55 million. SPX had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 19.19%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SPXC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised SPX from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of SPX from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Sidoti started coverage on shares of SPX in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, SPX currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of SPX by 0.7% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,387,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPX by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPX by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in SPX by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 53,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,289,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in SPX by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. 85.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SPXC opened at $63.61 on Tuesday. SPX has a one year low of $39.74 and a one year high of $67.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 21.71, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.45.

SPX Company Profile

SPX Corp. is the supplier of infrastructure equipment and products. It operates through the following segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products for the HVAC and industrial markets, as well as heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

