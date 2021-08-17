Zacks: Brokerages Expect SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Will Post Earnings of $5.43 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) to announce earnings of $5.43 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for SVB Financial Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.20 and the highest is $7.70. SVB Financial Group reported earnings per share of $8.47 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 35.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will report full-year earnings of $31.29 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $27.09 to $34.71. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $28.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $25.83 to $39.04. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover SVB Financial Group.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $9.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.48 by $2.61. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 35.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 68.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.42 EPS.

SIVB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $600.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $637.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $570.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. SVB Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $621.74.

SVB Financial Group stock opened at $581.38 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $565.42. The company has a market cap of $32.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 2.04. SVB Financial Group has a 52-week low of $221.55 and a 52-week high of $608.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

In other news, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $584.41, for a total transaction of $1,168,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel J. Beck sold 4,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.61, for a total value of $2,776,496.06. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,804 shares in the company, valued at $2,870,918.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 1,500 shares of company stock worth $852,500 and sold 27,716 shares worth $16,127,786. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BOKF NA increased its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 2,426 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 86 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 127 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 80 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 250 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. 82.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit solutions comprising term loans, equipment and asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, and credit card programs, as well as mezzanine lending, acquisition finance, and corporate working capital facilities; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

