Zacks: Brokerages Expect The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) to Post $0.55 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) to announce $0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for The Shyft Group’s earnings. The Shyft Group reported earnings per share of $0.62 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 11.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Shyft Group will report full year earnings of $1.90 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.88 to $1.91. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover The Shyft Group.

Get The Shyft Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SHYF shares. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Shyft Group in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Shyft Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of The Shyft Group from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of The Shyft Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company.

In other news, insider Stephen K. Guillaume sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total value of $206,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,339,318.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 15,000 shares of The Shyft Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.33, for a total transaction of $574,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 389,237 shares in the company, valued at $14,919,454.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Shyft Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in The Shyft Group during the second quarter worth $44,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its position in The Shyft Group by 135.7% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in The Shyft Group in the second quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of The Shyft Group by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. 72.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SHYF opened at $42.53 on Tuesday. The Shyft Group has a 1 year low of $17.29 and a 1 year high of $44.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 28.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.75.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The Shyft Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.47%.

About The Shyft Group

The Shyft Group, Inc engages in vehicle manufacturing and assembly for the commercial and retail vehicle industries as well as for the emergency response and recreational vehicle markets. It operates through the Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles segments. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

Featured Story: Google Finance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Shyft Group (SHYF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Shyft Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Shyft Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.