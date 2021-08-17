Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Shares Acquired by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) by 67.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,293 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,532 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zai Lab were worth $1,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ZLAB. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Zai Lab in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Zai Lab by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Zai Lab in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Zai Lab in the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Zai Lab by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. 53.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Zai Lab alerts:

In related news, CEO Ying Du sold 101,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.19, for a total value of $17,909,361.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,119,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,291,219.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Tao Fu sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.40, for a total transaction of $1,594,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 217,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,589,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 333,984 shares of company stock worth $55,540,458 over the last quarter. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ZLAB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Zai Lab from $192.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Zai Lab presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.85.

Zai Lab stock opened at $145.54 on Tuesday. Zai Lab Limited has a 52 week low of $72.42 and a 52 week high of $193.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.72. The stock has a market cap of $13.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.06 and a beta of 1.12.

About Zai Lab

Zai Lab Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovering, licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address areas of unmet medical need in the fields of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The firm’s products include Zejula and Optune. The company was founded by Samantha Ying Du and Marietta Wu in April 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Recommended Story: Diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Zai Lab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zai Lab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.