Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fifteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Zalando in a report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Zalando in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Zalando in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Zalando in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Nordea Equity Research raised Zalando from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th.

Get Zalando alerts:

Shares of Zalando stock opened at $54.81 on Tuesday. Zalando has a 52 week low of $39.51 and a 52 week high of $62.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.13. The firm has a market cap of $28.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.37 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Zalando SE engages in the provision of online fashion and lifestyle platform. It offers shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Fashion Store, Offspring, and All Other Segments. The Fashion Store segment focuses on its main sales channels. The Offspring segment includes the sales channels Zelando Lounge, outlet stores, and overstock management.

Recommended Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Zalando Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zalando and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.