Zcoin (XZC) 24 Hour Volume Tops $6.00 Million

Zcoin (CURRENCY:XZC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 17th. In the last week, Zcoin has traded 14.2% higher against the dollar. Zcoin has a market capitalization of $47.66 million and $6.00 million worth of Zcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $4.23 or 0.00022429 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Zcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46,829.22 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,245.65 or 0.06930825 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000708 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $686.64 or 0.01466259 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $182.93 or 0.00390636 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $70.27 or 0.00150058 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $275.49 or 0.00588295 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $169.42 or 0.00361791 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00006404 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $157.82 or 0.00337014 BTC.

Zcoin Profile

Zcoin (XZC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 28th, 2016. Zcoin’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,268,393 coins. The Reddit community for Zcoin is /r/zcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Zcoin is zcoin.io . Zcoin’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “On the 30th of November, Zcoin rebranded to Firo, see all details here Firo is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency using the Lyra2 hashing algorithm. It is an implementation of the Zerocoin protocol (http://zerocoin.org) guaranteeing true financial anonymity using RSA-2048. Zero-Knowledge proofs allow one to show ownership of a Firo coin without having to reveal which coin one owns.Recently, the Zcoin protocol was found to have a typographic bug that cost the network roughly $400k. This bug, however, did not compromise the anonymity features of Zcoin. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Zcoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.