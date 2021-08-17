Zcoin (XZC) Trading 14.2% Higher Over Last Week

Zcoin (CURRENCY:XZC) traded down 5.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. Over the last week, Zcoin has traded 14.2% higher against the US dollar. Zcoin has a market cap of $47.66 million and $6.00 million worth of Zcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $4.23 or 0.00022429 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44,931.77 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,028.57 or 0.06740385 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000655 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $636.93 or 0.01417542 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $167.48 or 0.00372733 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.96 or 0.00140114 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $253.03 or 0.00563141 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.39 or 0.00348067 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00006606 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $141.06 or 0.00313946 BTC.

About Zcoin

Zcoin (CRYPTO:XZC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 28th, 2016. Zcoin’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,268,393 coins. The official website for Zcoin is zcoin.io . The Reddit community for Zcoin is /r/zcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zcoin’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “On the 30th of November, Zcoin rebranded to Firo, see all details here Firo is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency using the Lyra2 hashing algorithm. It is an implementation of the Zerocoin protocol (http://zerocoin.org) guaranteeing true financial anonymity using RSA-2048. Zero-Knowledge proofs allow one to show ownership of a Firo coin without having to reveal which coin one owns.Recently, the Zcoin protocol was found to have a typographic bug that cost the network roughly $400k. This bug, however, did not compromise the anonymity features of Zcoin. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Zcoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

