Zealand Pharma A/S (OTCMKTS:ZLDPF) Sets New 1-Year Low at $28.92

Zealand Pharma A/S (OTCMKTS:ZLDPF)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $28.92 and last traded at $28.92, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.92.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.97 and a beta of 0.64.

About Zealand Pharma A/S (OTCMKTS:ZLDPF)

Zealand Pharma A/S, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, design, and development of peptide-based medicines in Denmark. It has a portfolio of medicines focusing on gastrointestinal and metabolic diseases, and other specialty disease areas with unmet medical needs. The company markets lixisenatide under the brand names of Adlyxin, Lyxumia, Soliqua 100/33, and Suliqua.

