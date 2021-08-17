ZelaaPayAE Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $89,278.00 (ZPAE)

ZelaaPayAE (CURRENCY:ZPAE) traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. ZelaaPayAE has a total market capitalization of $77,829.97 and $89,278.00 worth of ZelaaPayAE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ZelaaPayAE has traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ZelaaPayAE coin can currently be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00006099 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002801 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00007223 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000038 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000181 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000025 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000831 BTC.

GoldFund (GFUN) traded up 45.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE Profile

ZelaaPayAE (CRYPTO:ZPAE) is a coin. ZelaaPayAE’s total supply is 1,350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 170,022,159 coins. ZelaaPayAE’s official website is www.zelaapay.ae . ZelaaPayAE’s official Twitter account is @zelaapay and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZPAE is a cryptocurrency for Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, and other parts of the Arab Emirates. ZPAYae claims to make it easier to store, share or use your assets in the format of a cryptocurrency. With ZPAYae, you can transfer Emirati dirham (AED) – and in the future other fiat currencies as well. “

Buying and Selling ZelaaPayAE

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZelaaPayAE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZelaaPayAE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZelaaPayAE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

