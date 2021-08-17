ZENZO (ZNZ) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.48 Million

ZENZO (CURRENCY:ZNZ) traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 17th. ZENZO has a total market capitalization of $1.48 million and $1,984.00 worth of ZENZO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ZENZO has traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ZENZO coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0500 or 0.00000107 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00004475 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.11 or 0.00064300 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.49 or 0.00052288 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002095 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $158.90 or 0.00339318 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000533 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002149 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.46 or 0.00043696 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000763 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000298 BTC.

ZENZO Profile

ZENZO is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Xevan

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 30th, 2018. ZENZO’s total supply is 83,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,667,006 coins. ZENZO’s official website is www.zenzo.io. ZENZO’s official Twitter account is @zenzo_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ZENZO is medium.com/@zenzo_ecosystem. The Reddit community for ZENZO is https://reddit.com/r/ZENZO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZENZO is an all-encompassing ecosystem designed specifically for gamers and game developers. The foundation is the dedicated Proof of Stake gaming blockchain, known as ZENZO Blockchain. The multi-faceted driving force within this network is the ZENZO Coin, known as ZNZ. “

Buying and Selling ZENZO

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZENZO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZENZO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZENZO using one of the exchanges listed above.

