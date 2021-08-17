Zero (ZER) Trading Up 10% Over Last Week

Zero (CURRENCY:ZER) traded up 4.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 17th. Zero has a total market cap of $1.03 million and $27,296.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zero coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0996 or 0.00000217 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Zero has traded 10% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Zero alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $152.48 or 0.00332972 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.44 or 0.00145095 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $73.37 or 0.00160217 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00009099 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002589 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000432 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000014 BTC.

About Zero

Zero (ZER) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 10,365,363 coins. Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@zerocurrency . Zero’s official website is zerocurrency.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Zero is fork of Zcash (Zcash is fork of Bitcoin). It has the security of Bitcoin, the privacy of Zcash and few other improvements. Zero includes the best privacy and anonymity technology available today. The coin has no founders reward, no premine, no slow start and no block reward halving. The developers have also abandoned idea of mining on mobile devices and made the mining parameters harder. “

Buying and Selling Zero

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.