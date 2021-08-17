ZeusNetwork One Day Trading Volume Reaches $63.00 (ZEUS)

ZeusNetwork (CURRENCY:ZEUS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. One ZeusNetwork coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ZeusNetwork has traded 95.6% higher against the dollar. ZeusNetwork has a market capitalization of $62,490.28 and $63.00 worth of ZeusNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00006099 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002801 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00007223 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000038 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000181 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000025 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000831 BTC.

GoldFund (GFUN) traded 45.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ZeusNetwork Profile

ZEUS is a coin. ZeusNetwork’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,000,000,000 coins. ZeusNetwork’s official website is zeusfundme.com . ZeusNetwork’s official Twitter account is @network_zeus and its Facebook page is accessible here

