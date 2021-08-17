Zeusshield (ZSC) Price Hits $0.0002 on Top Exchanges

Zeusshield (CURRENCY:ZSC) traded up 13.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. One Zeusshield coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Zeusshield has traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar. Zeusshield has a market cap of $285,993.71 and approximately $891.00 worth of Zeusshield was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002228 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.40 or 0.00058810 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003061 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00015761 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002228 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $391.04 or 0.00871002 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.68 or 0.00048285 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $72.26 or 0.00160946 BTC.

About Zeusshield

Zeusshield (CRYPTO:ZSC) is a coin. Its launch date was July 9th, 2017. Zeusshield’s total supply is 5,642,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,169,566,883 coins. The official website for Zeusshield is zsc.io . Zeusshield’s official Twitter account is @zeusshield and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeusshield is a platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to provide insurance services aiming to have a different business model compared to the traditional model used by insurance companies. Zeusshield Coin (ZSC) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to establish an insurance capital pool, in order to, improve the cash flows from insurance contracts. “

Zeusshield Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeusshield directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zeusshield should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zeusshield using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

