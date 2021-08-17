ZeuxCoin Trading Up 25% Over Last Week (ZUC)

ZeuxCoin (CURRENCY:ZUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 17th. Over the last week, ZeuxCoin has traded up 25% against the dollar. ZeuxCoin has a total market capitalization of $285,095.04 and $45.00 worth of ZeuxCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZeuxCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ZeuxCoin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.82 or 0.00060893 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002190 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003142 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.68 or 0.00016802 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002190 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $418.46 or 0.00916060 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.59 or 0.00049443 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002079 BTC.

ZeuxCoin Profile

ZeuxCoin (ZUC) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 23rd, 2018. ZeuxCoin’s total supply is 750,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 189,999,899 coins. ZeuxCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZeuxApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZeuxCoin’s official website is www.zeux.com . The official message board for ZeuxCoin is medium.com/zeux

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeux is a blockchain-based financial ecosystem company, building the world's first crypto mobile payment app that uses the world’s first integrated crypto & fiat investment platform. By partnering with a long list of financial institutions in both the fiat and crypto worlds, Zeux are merging these different financial services combining mobile payment, banking, and investment services into one application. ZUC is an Ethereum-based token that will serve as a medium of exchange on the platform. “

ZeuxCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeuxCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZeuxCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZeuxCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZeuxCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZeuxCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.