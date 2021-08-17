Ziegler Capital Management LLC Has $1.05 Million Stock Position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 74.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,216 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 20,870 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $1,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants during the 1st quarter worth about $153,619,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 10.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,539,553 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,354,616,000 after purchasing an additional 928,228 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Darden Restaurants by 252.1% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 990,450 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $140,644,000 after purchasing an additional 709,123 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 8,784.2% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 581,931 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $82,634,000 after buying an additional 588,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Darden Restaurants by 239.8% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 675,624 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $95,938,000 after buying an additional 476,779 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DRI shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Darden Restaurants from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Sunday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.96.

DRI opened at $140.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.01. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.85 and a 12-month high of $150.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.27 billion, a PE ratio of 29.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.54.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.23. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 22.25% and a net margin of 8.74%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.24) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 79.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. This is a positive change from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is 102.09%.

In other Darden Restaurants news, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 4,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.02, for a total value of $735,098.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 233,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,045,722.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Ricardo Cardenas sold 5,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.05, for a total transaction of $783,188.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 128,012 shares of company stock worth $19,162,977. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

