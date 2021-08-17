Ziegler Capital Management LLC Has $1.11 Million Holdings in ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) by 24.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,763 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,172 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of ePlus worth $1,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in ePlus by 1,456.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 389 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in ePlus by 6.9% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,803 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of ePlus during the first quarter worth $203,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ePlus during the first quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ePlus during the first quarter worth $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised ePlus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Sidoti raised ePlus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $104.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

NASDAQ:PLUS opened at $102.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.01 and a beta of 1.31. ePlus inc. has a 52-week low of $66.91 and a 52-week high of $107.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $90.99.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The software maker reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $352.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.45 million. ePlus had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 4.94%. ePlus’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that ePlus inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Darren S. Raiguel sold 357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $35,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 27,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,735,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Darren S. Raiguel sold 800 shares of ePlus stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $72,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,197 shares of company stock valued at $831,372. Corporate insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

ePlus, Inc provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services; and advanced professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

