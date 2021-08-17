Ziegler Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 44.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,147 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 8.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,687,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,179,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,219,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,870,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TPG Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VBK opened at $281.08 on Tuesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $204.32 and a twelve month high of $304.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $284.95.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

