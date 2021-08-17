Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.09 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) will post earnings of $1.09 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Zoetis’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.03 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.14. Zoetis posted earnings per share of $1.10 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Zoetis will report full year earnings of $4.53 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.49 to $4.55. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $5.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.90 to $5.37. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Zoetis.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.11. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 53.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share.

ZTS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. boosted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $208.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.58.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 22,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.18, for a total value of $4,471,591.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 2nd quarter worth $321,789,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 641.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,465,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267,799 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,823,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,806,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,470 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 387.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,417,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127,067 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 760.2% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,270,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,681 shares during the period. 81.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Zoetis stock opened at $204.78 on Tuesday. Zoetis has a 52-week low of $141.41 and a 52-week high of $207.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $194.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.65.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.97%.

About Zoetis

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

Featured Story: Google Finance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zoetis (ZTS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.