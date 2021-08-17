zooplus (ETR:ZO1) Given a €233.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

zooplus (ETR:ZO1) has been given a €233.00 ($274.12) price target by equities research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Kepler Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential downside of 40.44% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ZO1. Baader Bank set a €390.00 ($458.82) target price on shares of zooplus in a report on Friday. Warburg Research set a €390.00 ($458.82) target price on shares of zooplus in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €350.00 ($411.76) price target on zooplus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €225.00 ($264.71) price target on zooplus in a research note on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €260.00 ($305.88) price target on zooplus in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. zooplus presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €282.89 ($332.81).

ETR ZO1 opened at €391.20 ($460.24) on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €274.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.67, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.64. zooplus has a fifty-two week low of €125.00 ($147.06) and a fifty-two week high of €398.20 ($468.47).

zooplus AG operates as an online retailer of pet products. The company offers wet and dry food, feed additives, and snacks for dogs and cats under the Concept for Life, Wolf of Wilderness, Wild Freedom, Purizon, Rocco, Cosma, Lukullus, and Feringa brands, as well as Briantos, My Star, Smilla, and Tigerino brands; and specialty articles, such as toys, scratch trees, transport baskets, grooming and care products, bedding, and other accessories.

