ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) Sets New 1-Year Low at $25.44

Shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $25.44 and last traded at $25.74, with a volume of 26796 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.32.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th.
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.00. The firm has a market cap of $16.02 billion, a PE ratio of 31.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.22.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZTO. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 813.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,632,859 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454,019 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 241.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 269,851 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,190,000 after purchasing an additional 190,899 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in the second quarter valued at $9,634,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 31.5% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,120,663 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,012,000 after purchasing an additional 268,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 63.6% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 106,724 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,239,000 after purchasing an additional 41,476 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.78% of the company’s stock.
About ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO)
ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of approximately 6,450 self-owned trucks.
