ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) Sets New 1-Year Low at $25.44

Shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $25.44 and last traded at $25.74, with a volume of 26796 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.32.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.00. The firm has a market cap of $16.02 billion, a PE ratio of 31.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.22.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 7th. The transportation company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 15.97%. As a group, analysts expect that ZTO Express will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZTO. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 813.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,632,859 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454,019 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 241.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 269,851 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,190,000 after purchasing an additional 190,899 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in the second quarter valued at $9,634,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 31.5% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,120,663 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,012,000 after purchasing an additional 268,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 63.6% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 106,724 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,239,000 after purchasing an additional 41,476 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.78% of the company’s stock.

About ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO)

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of approximately 6,450 self-owned trucks.

