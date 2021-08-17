ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) Trading Down 48.7% Over Last 7 Days

ZUM TOKEN (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded down 60.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 17th. In the last week, ZUM TOKEN has traded down 48.7% against the dollar. One ZUM TOKEN coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. ZUM TOKEN has a market capitalization of $294,838.75 and approximately $65,952.00 worth of ZUM TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ZUM TOKEN alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $256.45 or 0.00574205 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001530 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 29.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000848 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0758 or 0.00000170 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN Coin Profile

ZUM TOKEN (CRYPTO:ZUM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on August 11th, 2019. ZUM TOKEN’s total supply is 71,526,426,205 coins and its circulating supply is 13,949,901,131 coins. The official website for ZUM TOKEN is zum-token.com . ZUM TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @Zum_Token . ZUM TOKEN’s official message board is medium.com/@tournamenttoken

According to CryptoCompare, “ZumCoin enables users to process instant cross-border private payments of any amount for a fraction of a penny. It is a peer-to-peer decentralized ecosystem designed to eliminate central control and the need for the third-party to validation transactions. ZumCoin is developed by utilizing a sophisticated scheme of mathematical proofs and state of the art cryptography to ensure all network transactions are completely Private, Untraceable, and Unlinkable.”

Buying and Selling ZUM TOKEN

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZUM TOKEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZUM TOKEN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZUM TOKEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZUM TOKEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZUM TOKEN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.