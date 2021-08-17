ZumCoin Trading 37.3% Higher Over Last Week (ZUM)

ZumCoin (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 17th. ZumCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.31 million and approximately $10.00 worth of ZumCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZumCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ZumCoin has traded 37.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000040 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 50.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000028 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded up 252.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 100% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

ZumCoin Coin Profile

ZumCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 11th, 2019. ZumCoin’s total supply is 988,819,491 coins. The Reddit community for ZumCoin is /r/bitcoin2network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ZumCoin is zumcoin.org. ZumCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZumCoin_org.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZumCoin enables users to process instant cross-border private payments of any amount for a fraction of a penny. It is a peer-to-peer decentralized ecosystem designed to eliminate central control and the need for the third-party to validation transactions. ZumCoin is developed by utilizing a sophisticated scheme of mathematical proofs and state of the art cryptography to ensure all network transactions are completely Private, Untraceable, and Unlinkable. “

ZumCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZumCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZumCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZumCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

