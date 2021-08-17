Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Director Sells $104,261.17 in Stock

Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Director Holmes Kalen sold 2,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total value of $104,261.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Holmes Kalen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 15th, Holmes Kalen sold 2,484 shares of Zumiez stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.19, for a total value of $109,767.96.

On Tuesday, June 15th, Holmes Kalen sold 2,484 shares of Zumiez stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total value of $112,177.44.

Zumiez stock traded down $2.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 214,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,391. Zumiez Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.48 and a 1 year high of $52.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 1.74.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.99. Zumiez had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 10.93%. The business had revenue of $279.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.85 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.84) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 102.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Zumiez Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ZUMZ shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zumiez from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Zumiez from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Zumiez currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZUMZ. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Zumiez by 77.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 175,496 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $6,455,000 after buying an additional 76,806 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zumiez during the first quarter worth $949,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Zumiez during the first quarter worth $373,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Zumiez by 5.2% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,200 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Zumiez by 404.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 888 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

About Zumiez

Zumiez, Inc engages in retailing of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. It offers hardgoods including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment under the brand names Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times brands. The company was founded by Thomas D.

