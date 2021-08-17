Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 21,510 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 29.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,421 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 21,510 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned approximately 0.06% of Fortinet worth $22,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FTNT. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in Fortinet during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Fortinet by 102.2% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 188 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Fortinet by 375.6% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 214 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortinet alerts:

FTNT traded down $4.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $298.24. 3,108 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,097,252. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.71 billion, a PE ratio of 97.56, a PEG ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $260.81. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.75 and a 1 year high of $309.79.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 49.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Fortinet from $305.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Fortinet from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $208.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $297.00 to $324.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Fortinet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $227.05.

In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 7,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.12, for a total transaction of $1,718,808.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,338 shares in the company, valued at $718,070.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kelly Ducourty sold 869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total value of $187,704.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 896 shares in the company, valued at $193,536. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,947 shares of company stock worth $11,042,058. Company insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

Featured Story: Inverted Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.