Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 5,619 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,401 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,619 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $27,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 128.6% in the first quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Zoetis during the first quarter worth $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in Zoetis by 1,069.2% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Zoetis during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management raised its position in Zoetis by 97.0% during the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 81.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZTS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Zoetis from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Raymond James lowered shares of Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.58.

Shares of ZTS stock traded up $0.29 on Tuesday, hitting $205.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,880,979. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $194.51. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $141.41 and a fifty-two week high of $207.00. The company has a market cap of $97.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.32, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.65.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.11. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 53.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is 25.97%.

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 22,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.18, for a total transaction of $4,471,591.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Zoetis

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

