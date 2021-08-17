Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 69,895 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 26.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 329,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,895 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $24,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in The Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter worth approximately $491,462,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,777,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,024,923,000 after acquiring an additional 5,311,989 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 34,869,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,272,772,000 after acquiring an additional 2,082,363 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 63.0% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,922,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $320,868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tesco Pension Investment Ltd bought a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab in the first quarter valued at $122,625,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $66.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on The Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. boosted their price target on The Charles Schwab from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.41.

Shares of NYSE:SCHW traded down $0.83 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.43. 21,299 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,687,560. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.36. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $33.79 and a 1-year high of $76.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.91 and a beta of 1.03.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 28.88% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 84.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. The Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

In other The Charles Schwab news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $876,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,254. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.54, for a total value of $2,031,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 445,436 shares of company stock valued at $32,474,713 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

