Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Boosts Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,509,666 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 59,804 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Intel were worth $84,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Intel by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 7,906 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Defender Capital LLC. bought a new stake in Intel during the second quarter valued at about $1,222,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 9.1% during the second quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 8,136 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 7.1% during the second quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 84,397 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,738,000 after purchasing an additional 5,591 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 19.9% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 104,192 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $5,850,000 after purchasing an additional 17,301 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on INTC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $52.62 price objective on Intel in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. restated a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Intel from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Truist decreased their target price on Intel from $69.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.81.

NASDAQ INTC traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.64. 194,464 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,542,867. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.48. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $43.61 and a 52 week high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $18.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.80 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 23.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, August 7th will be paid a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.23%.

In related news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $171,216.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,956,125.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

