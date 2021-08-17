Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $22.98 Million Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 35.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 224,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,985 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned 0.06% of Prudential Financial worth $22,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.0% in the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 97,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 207.0% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 34,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,177,000 after purchasing an additional 23,512 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,196,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $382,259,000 after purchasing an additional 56,748 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $3,576,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,603,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $203,236,000 after purchasing an additional 32,817 shares in the last quarter. 52.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PRU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Prudential Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Prudential Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, June 18th. UBS Group started coverage on Prudential Financial in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Prudential Financial from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Prudential Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.33.

PRU stock traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $106.37. The stock had a trading volume of 4,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,142,803. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $41.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $102.21. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.16 and a 52-week high of $109.17.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.75. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 8.87%. Equities research analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.05%.

Prudential Financial declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 4th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

