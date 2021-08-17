Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $31.69 Million Stock Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 99,634 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,324 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $31,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EL. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 515.0% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 67.3% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.19% of the company’s stock.

Get The Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

EL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Societe Generale assumed coverage on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $335.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $320.00 to $322.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $323.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $316.13.

Shares of NYSE:EL traded down $2.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $325.75. 4,230 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,245,276. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $318.06. The stock has a market cap of $118.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.46, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.95. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12 month low of $194.14 and a 12 month high of $336.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

In related news, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 53,531 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.01, for a total transaction of $17,398,110.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Zinterhofer Aerin Lauder Trust sold 170,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.46, for a total transaction of $51,248,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 320,813 shares of company stock valued at $99,231,472 over the last ninety days. 13.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Estée Lauder Companies Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacturing of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda, and Too Faced. Its channels primarily consist of department stores, specialty multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

Further Reading: Secondary Public Offerings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL).

Receive News & Ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.