Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Increases Stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 100.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 632,936 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 317,513 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $30,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in Altria Group by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Northstar Group Inc. increased its stake in Altria Group by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 10,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 0.6% during the first quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 33,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Summit X LLC increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 17,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, RiverFront Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 4.3% during the first quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 5,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. 58.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Altria Group news, Director Ellen R. Strahlman purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.59 per share, with a total value of $99,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.55. The company had a trading volume of 29,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,519,162. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.66. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.83 and a 12 month high of $52.59. The company has a market capitalization of $89.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.75, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.62.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.05. Altria Group had a return on equity of 268.09% and a net margin of 17.22%. Equities research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.09%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 78.90%.

MO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Altria Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Altria Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.75.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

