Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Increases Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 250,180 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,517 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $27,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 132.7% in the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 256 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 235.8% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SBUX shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Starbucks from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Starbucks from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays upped their price target on Starbucks from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Starbucks from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.12.

Starbucks stock traded down $1.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $116.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,019,859. The firm has a market cap of $136.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.18, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.89. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $76.46 and a 1 year high of $126.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $116.42.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 10.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.46) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 153.85%.

In other Starbucks news, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $17,685,661.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total value of $44,110,527.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

