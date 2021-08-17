Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Raises Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 56.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 149,560 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,229 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned approximately 0.06% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals worth $30,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VRTX. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 29.1% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,521,210 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,186,453,000 after buying an additional 1,244,784 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2,203.0% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,227,475 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $263,772,000 after buying an additional 1,174,177 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 134.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,918,067 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $412,162,000 after buying an additional 1,100,467 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 110.6% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,719,046 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $369,406,000 after buying an additional 902,852 shares during the period. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $618,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

VRTX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, June 13th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $302.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $331.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $266.25.

Shares of VRTX traded up $1.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $192.67. 3,831 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,140,550. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a current ratio of 4.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $197.84. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $185.32 and a 52-week high of $283.45. The company has a market cap of $49.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.64.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.86. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 29.73%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 10.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 559 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total value of $117,216.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,145,955.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

