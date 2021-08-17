Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Raises Stock Holdings in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 216,355 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,976 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in NetEase were worth $24,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in NetEase by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,345,339 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $242,180,000 after purchasing an additional 53,081 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management grew its position in NetEase by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 16,462 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in NetEase by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,062,856 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,750,000 after purchasing an additional 289,215 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its position in NetEase by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 111,045 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,466,000 after purchasing an additional 29,220 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in NetEase by 277.5% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 28,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,943,000 after purchasing an additional 20,950 shares during the period. 32.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NTES stock traded down $2.85 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.49. The stock had a trading volume of 39,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,473,961. NetEase, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.50 and a twelve month high of $134.33. The stock has a market cap of $55.26 billion, a PE ratio of 30.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $105.10.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The technology company reported $7.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $6.69. NetEase had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 16.83%. The company had revenue of $20.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $32.17 EPS. NetEase’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NetEase, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NTES. Citigroup cut their price target on NetEase from $148.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group raised their target price on NetEase from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. CLSA dropped their target price on NetEase from $159.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Macquarie dropped their target price on NetEase from $124.00 to $118.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.29.

NetEase Company Profile

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

