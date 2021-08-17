Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Reduces Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 331,065 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 5,144 shares during the period. The Home Depot makes up 0.6% of Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $105,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cordasco Financial Network grew its position in The Home Depot by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 327 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in The Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth $133,000. First American Trust FSB grew its position in The Home Depot by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 1,766 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC grew its position in The Home Depot by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 9,883 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,151,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. grew its position in The Home Depot by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 2,063 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. 65.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total value of $35,751,608.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,594 shares in the company, valued at $24,835,704. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HD has been the topic of several research reports. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $377.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $334.84.

Shares of NYSE HD traded down $15.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $319.92. 111,554 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,041,373. The stock has a market capitalization of $340.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.03. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $246.59 and a 52-week high of $345.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $320.85.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 963.88%. The firm had revenue of $41.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.02 earnings per share. The Home Depot’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The Home Depot announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is 54.86%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

