Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 117,876 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 30.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 267,897 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 117,876 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $25,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the second quarter worth about $342,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 36.7% during the second quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,630 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 4,731 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 43.4% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 27,146 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,550,000 after purchasing an additional 8,222 shares during the last quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 6.2% during the second quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 9,615 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 35.9% during the second quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,685 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total transaction of $10,135,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,557,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,390,640.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 63,045 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.72, for a total value of $6,791,207.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 494,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,302,979.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 344,333 shares of company stock valued at $30,618,842 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AMD shares. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Summit Insights lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (up from $135.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.93.

Advanced Micro Devices stock traded down $1.25 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $106.23. 542,187 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,681,820. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.27. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.50 and a 52 week high of $122.49. The company has a market capitalization of $128.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 39.20% and a net margin of 25.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 99.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

