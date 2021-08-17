Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 1,702 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,702 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $23,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PSA. Hazelview Securities Inc. bought a new position in Public Storage during the first quarter valued at approximately $23,508,000. Eagle Ridge Investment Management raised its position in Public Storage by 0.6% during the second quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 48,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,702,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Public Storage by 9.1% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 10,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Public Storage by 14.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Usca Ria LLC raised its position in Public Storage by 5.7% during the second quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 12,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,722,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. 72.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 483 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.07, for a total value of $151,695.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

PSA traded down $0.69 on Tuesday, reaching $317.42. 894 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 770,627. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $306.42. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $196.43 and a fifty-two week high of $318.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.82, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.11.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.96). Public Storage had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 46.87%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.40%.

PSA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Public Storage from $315.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Public Storage from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Public Storage from $287.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Public Storage from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $312.91.

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

