Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 21,066 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,129 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 21,066 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in FedEx were worth $24,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 329.0% in the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 133.3% in the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 175 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. 68.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on FDX shares. Wolfe Research raised FedEx from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on FedEx from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Raymond James boosted their price target on FedEx from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $372.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. FedEx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $341.04.

FedEx stock traded down $4.47 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $277.19. 18,779 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,309,464. The company has a market capitalization of $74.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $290.51. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $204.18 and a 52 week high of $319.90.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.99 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $22.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.54 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 6.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.53 EPS. Equities analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 21.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.51%.

In other news, CEO John Alan Smith sold 11,285 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.00, for a total transaction of $3,340,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,850,256. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,235 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.66, for a total value of $4,864,980.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,580,648.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,240 shares of company stock valued at $9,608,596 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

