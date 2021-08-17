Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 22,276 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,691,197 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 22,276 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $66,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Defender Capital LLC. bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth about $399,000. Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its holdings in Pfizer by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 126,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,956,000 after acquiring an additional 8,121 shares during the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 144,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,643,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc. lifted its position in Pfizer by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 46,380 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 3,506 shares during the period. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 99,014 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,877,000 after purchasing an additional 9,426 shares during the period. 57.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 1,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total value of $80,226.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total value of $107,150.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,889.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PFE. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.62.

Shares of PFE traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.41. 434,611 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,721,688. The firm has a market capitalization of $276.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.99, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.74. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.36 and a 52 week high of $48.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Pfizer had a net margin of 23.06% and a return on equity of 26.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.27%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc engages in the discovery, development, and manufacture of healthcare products specializes in medicines, vaccine, and consumer healthcare. It operates through the Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH) segments. The IH segment focuses on the development and commercializing medicines and vaccines for internal medicine, oncology, inflammation and immunology, rate disease, and consumer healthcare.

