Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 28,326 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 190,084 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 28,326 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned about 0.07% of Electronic Arts worth $27,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EA. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Electronic Arts during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 2,566.7% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 240 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the first quarter worth about $33,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 68.3% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 387 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 98.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 456 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. 83.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

EA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $164.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, August 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Electronic Arts currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.85.

NASDAQ EA traded up $0.20 on Tuesday, hitting $140.20. 8,451 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,453,191. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.15 and a 52 week high of $150.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.34 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The game software company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.98%.

In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 14,847 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.04, for a total value of $2,094,020.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 3,315 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.87, for a total transaction of $457,039.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 127,477 shares of company stock worth $18,206,941 over the last 90 days. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.