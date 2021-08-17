Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 93,565 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,320,514 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 93,565 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $73,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VZ. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 151.4% in the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 543 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 809.5% in the 1st quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 573 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 313.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 59.6% in the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 919 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VZ. Redburn Partners began coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Cowen lifted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.31.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total transaction of $86,355.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,023 shares in the company, valued at $1,668,378.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 14,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total value of $782,118.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 18,741 shares of company stock worth $1,044,733 over the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE VZ traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,682,188. The company has a market cap of $231.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.14. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.83 and a 52 week high of $61.95.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $33.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.73 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 15.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were given a $0.627 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.22%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

