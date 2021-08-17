Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 94,029 Shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its stake in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 17.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 448,453 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 94,029 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in JD.com were worth $35,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in JD.com in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in JD.com in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in JD.com in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in JD.com in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in JD.com in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. 36.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on JD.com from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. UBS Group lowered their target price on JD.com from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. DZ Bank downgraded JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Benchmark lowered their target price on JD.com from $122.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.43.

JD stock traded down $2.51 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.16. The company had a trading volume of 155,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,489,574. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.89. JD.com, Inc. has a one year low of $61.65 and a one year high of $108.29. The firm has a market cap of $85.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.77, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.40.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The information services provider reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.24. JD.com had a return on equity of 7.14% and a net margin of 6.46%. The business had revenue of $203.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JD.com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

