ZUSD (ZUSD) Price Tops $1.00 on Major Exchanges

ZUSD (CURRENCY:ZUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 17th. ZUSD has a market capitalization of $1.47 million and approximately $567,590.00 worth of ZUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZUSD coin can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00002136 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ZUSD has traded up 0% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002139 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002567 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.33 or 0.00056292 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $63.25 or 0.00135257 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $73.64 or 0.00157461 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00003963 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46,786.98 or 1.00045189 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $430.64 or 0.00920854 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,270.34 or 0.06993000 BTC.

ZUSD Coin Profile

ZUSD’s total supply is 1,472,237 coins. ZUSD’s official Twitter account is @GMOTrust

According to CryptoCompare, “ZUSD (Zytara USD) is digital money that users can send and receive like email. ZUSD is issued by a regulated financial institution and redeemable on a 1:1 basis for US dollars. It’s a programmable dollar that moves at the speed of the Internet to and from anywhere in the world, designed for the future of finance, esports and gaming, along with countless other applications. “

ZUSD Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZUSD directly using US dollars.

